Patti Smith to honor late husband at NYC concert Thursday; watch her “Tonight Show” performance now

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCPatti Smith will be in New York City’s Central Park on Thursday night to play a special concert honoring her late husband, founding MC5 guitarist Fred “Sonic” Smith, on what would have been his 68th birthday. Smith will be accompanied at the show by her longtime backing band as well as by her two children with Fred — son Jackson and daughter Jesse Paris Smith.

To promote the event, Patti visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and performed an inspired rendition of her 1988 anthem "People Have the Power,"