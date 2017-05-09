Paul McCartney adds Oklahoma City concert, second Detroit show to US tour

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.Paul McCartney continues to expand his 2017 One on One Tour itinerary. The former Beatles star has announced a new concert in Oklahoma City on July 17 and has tacked on a second date in Detroit, on October 2, which currently is the final scheduled show on his North American leg.

The Oklahoma City concert will be held at Chesapeake Energy Center, and will be McCartney’s first gig in the city since 2002. Sir Paul’s new Motor City show will take place at the new Little Caesars Arena …read more