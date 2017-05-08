Paul McCartney adds second Chicago-area show to US tour

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.After recently announcing second dates at his previously announced tour stops at four venues in and around New York City, Paul McCartney has now added a second show in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park, Illinois. The new concert is scheduled for July 26 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, a day after Sir Paul plays a sold-out show at the same venue.

The July 26 performance is being billed as the rock legend’s second and final Chicago-area appearance on his 2017 One on One tour. The last time he …read more


