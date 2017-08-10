Paul McCartney, Bono appear in video promoting “An Inconvenient Sequel” documentary

Courtesy of Paramount PicturesPaul McCartney and U2‘s Bono are among a variety of stars featured in a new video promoting the film An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to former Vice President Al Gore‘s environmentally-themed 2006 documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

In the clip, posted on Paramount Pictures’ official YouTube channel, celebrities explain why they’re “inconvenient” when it comes to supporting the fight against global warming. McCartney declares, “I’m inconvenient for the future of the planet,” while Bono says, “The poorest of the poor are furious because they’re …read more


