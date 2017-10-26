Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson and other stars pay tribute to late Fats Domino

Mary McCartney/MPL; Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesAs the music world mourns the death of Fats Domino, rock royalty hasa posted tributes to the New Orleans legend on their social media sites.

Paul McCartney, whose classic Beatles tune “Lady Madonna” was inspired by Domino, writes, “Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ‘n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool. His hit records like ‘Ain’t That a Shame,’ ‘Blueberry Hill,’ ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ …read more