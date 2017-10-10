Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen & more taking part in 60th anniversary Grammy special

Courtesy of The Recording AcademyThe 60th Annual Grammys will be held on January 28, 2018, and in honor of the milestone, CBS is airing a retrospective TV special about the award show.

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special, a star-studded TV extravaganza looking back at 59 years of Grammy history, will air November 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The two-hour program will include appearances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Sting, among others.

The special will feature archival footage, exclusive interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at some of the …read more