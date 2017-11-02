Paul McCartney featured in new documentary he helped make about his Meat Free Monday campaign

Paul McCartney and National Geographic’s Susan Goldberg (Courtesy of National Geographic)Paul McCartney has teamed up with his daughters Mary and Stella to create a new documentary short titled One Day a Week that promotes Meat Free Monday, the campaign they co-created that encourages people to skip eating meat every Monday. The film will premiere early Friday, November 3, on Meat Free Monday’s official YouTube channel.

The documentary is narrated by McCartney, his daughters and award-winning actors Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson, and focuses on how …read more