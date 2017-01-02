Paul McCartney Makes Surprise Appearance at New Year’s Eve Show with The Killers

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications; Courtesy of Press Here PublicityPaul McCartney helped The Killers kick off 2017 in exciting fashion by joining the modern rockers during a private New Year’s Eve concert on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

McCartney hit the stage with singer Brandon Flowers and company to perform a rousing duet version of the Beatles classic “Helter Skelter” at the show, which according to Billboard took place at an exclusive party thrown by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Clips of the collaboration have been posted The Killers’ Facebook page and on YouTube.

