Paul McCartney offering fans the chance to sing with him as part of new charity campaign

Courtesy of OmazeIf you’ve ever dreamed of singing with Paul McCartney, maybe you’ll be amazed to learn you actually have the chance to do it…as part of a new charity initiative launched at the Omaze fundraising platform. The former Beatles star is offering a VIP experience giving one winning bidder and a guest the opportunity to sing his classic Fab Four song “Get Back” with him in front of a small audience during soundcheck before his September 21 concert at Barclays Center in New York City.
