Paul McCartney pens tribute to victims of Manchester bombing; pays homage to James Bond actor Roger Moore

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney is among the many people sending out condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that happened Monday night in Manchester, U.K., outside of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.

In a message posted on his social media sites, McCartney says, “Like everyone else my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester. All that’s left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to …read more