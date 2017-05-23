Paul McCartney pens tribute to victims of Manchester bombing; pays homage to James Bond actor Roger Moore

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney is among the many people sending out condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that happened Monday night in Manchester, U.K., outside of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande.

In a message posted on his social media sites, McCartney says, “Like everyone else my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester. All that’s left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462