Paul McCartney postpones date of US tour kickoff in Miami because of “production enhancements”

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.If you were planning to see the kickoff of the 2017 U.S. leg of Paul McCartney‘s One on One Tour in Miami on July 5, you’ll have to wait two more days: The American Airlines Arena concert has been moved to July 7 to accommodate “exciting production enhancements.”

It’s not known what those “enhancements” will be, but interestingly, the Miami gig now will coincide with the 77th birthday of McCartney’s former Beatles band mate Ringo Starr.

