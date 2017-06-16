Paul McCartney receives prestigious U.K. Companion of Honour appointment

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II back in 1997, and now the rock legend has received a new prestigious honor as part of the 2017 edition U.K. monarch’s annual Birthday Honours. Sir Paul has been appointed a Companion of Honour for his services top music.

The former Beatles star is one of nine notable people to receive the appointment this year, as is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Order of the Companions of Honour, which was founded in 1917 by King George V as a