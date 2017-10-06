Paul McCartney reissuing eight post-Beatles albums on colored vinyl

MPL/Capitol/UMe Paul McCartney has announced plans to re-release standard versions of the first eight installments of his Archive Collection — the series of remastered reissues of his post-Beatles albums — on November 17.

The titles — 1970’s McCartney, 1971’s Ram, 1973’s Band on the Run, 1975’s Venus and Mars, 1976’s At the Speed of Sound, 1980’s McCartney II, 1982’s Tug of War and 1983’s Pipes of Peace — will be available as single-CD digipaks, 180-gram black vinyl LPs and limited-edition colored vinyl discs, with each of the latter vinyl releases coming in a different color.

