Paul McCartney reveals he’s written a song about President Trump for his next album

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsHow’s this for something to tweet about: Paul McCartney recently revealed that he’s written a new song about President Donald Trump that will appear on his next studio album. The former Beatles star shared the news during a Q&A event held last month at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), the school he co-founded in his U.K.

McCartney said his new tune was something he felt he had to write, noting, “Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy, that you’ve got to address it.” He also admitted that he …read more