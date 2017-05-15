Paul McCartney reveals “Pirates of the Caribbean” cameo

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsFirst Keith Richards, now Paul McCartney is appearing in a Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Sir Paul revealed his bearded, braided swashbuckling look for a cameo in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, with a Twitter post over the weekend simply titled, “#PiratesLife”

No official word about McCartney’s role, but E! Online reports that a cast list it has seen reveal that the rocker plays a prison guard.

Keith Richards has already appeared in two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, playing the father of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack


