Paul McCartney reveals the pre-show vocal treatment he learned from a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney is currently on a world tour during which he plays for three hours each night. Ever wonder how the 75-year-old rock legend keeps his voice in shape while on the road at this stage in his career? Well, that’s exactly what a fan asked Sir Paul in the latest installment of his “You Gave Me the Answer” online feature.

In response to the question “How do you look after your voice, especially in the middle of a big tour?,” McCartney reveals that he has a pre-show …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462