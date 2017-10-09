Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr pay tribute to John Lennon on would have been his 77th birthday

New York Times Co./Larry C. Morris/ Getty ImagesToday marks what would have been John Lennon‘s 77th birthday. Born in Liverpool, England, on October 9, 1940, the singer and songwriter went on to change the music world and the cultural landscape as a member of The Beatles and as a solo artist.

Lennon’s surviving Beatles band mates, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, both posted birthday messages to John on their social media sites, as did the late rock icon’s widow, Yoko Ono.

McCartney tweeted, “Reaching out to Johnny on his birthday. Love Paul x,” accompanied …read more


