Paul McCartney saves his drinking for after the show

Mary McCartney/MPL Communications

Paul McCartney may lead a rock and roll lifestyle but he’s stone cold sober while on stage.

Speaking to the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, Sir Paul says he refrains from any alcohol prior to live performances. He explains, “I used to try that, particularly in the early days of Wings when we would tour. But it didn’t work – I would just forget the lyrics I didn’t know anyway.”

Although his bandmates might imbibe a bit before the show, McCartney sticks to a bit of snacking: “I don’t eat or drink before I go on because I …read more