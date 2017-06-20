Paul McCartney schedules concert in Colombia; expected to announce Australia tour in the morning

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.Paul McCartney has added a new South American concert to his One on One Tour at the end of his previously announced four-show visit to Brazil this October. The former Beatles star will play Medellin, Colombia, on October 24, marking the second time ever he will have performed in the country.

Fans registered at PaulMcCartney.com will be able to buy pre-sale tickets for the concert this Friday, June 23, starting at 8 a.m. local time. Sir Paul's first show in Colombia took place in April 2012 in the