Paul McCartney set to “bring the intimacy” to fans on new US leg of his One on One Tour

MJ Kim/© MPL Communications Ltd.Paul McCartney launches a new U.S. leg of his ongoing One on One Tour tonight in Miami. The stateside trek is split into two parts, with the first winding down July 26 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and the second scheduled from a September 11 show in Newark, New Jersey, through an October 2 concert in Detroit.

The former Beatles star, whose One on One trek began last year, says the tour’s name reflects the intimate experience he tries to bring to fans during his concerts, regardless of the large size of …read more