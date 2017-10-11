Paul McCartney supporting PETA campaign that alleges Texas company is mistreating dogs

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney is lending his support to a campaign launched by PETA, calling for the Texas-based company The Pet Blood Bank to take better care of a group of retired racing dogs that it claims are being mistreated by the company.

The animal-rights organization claims that The Pet Blood Bank, which distributes canine blood products used in veterinary transfusions, has about 150 greyhounds at its facility that are being neglected, and that many are suffering from various health issues.

McCartney got involved in the campaign after Patterson Veterinary Supply, the company that …read more