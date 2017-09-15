Paul McCartney, U2 among this fall’s most in-demand tours, according to StubHub

MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd.; Kevin MazurPaul McCartney and U2 are among the famous artists touring the U.S. this fall and, not surprisingly, tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acts’ shows are among the most sought-after, according to StubHub.

The ex-Beatles star and the Irish rockers land at #4 and #5, respectively, on the ticketing platform’s list of top-selling acts, which is based on total U.S. sales for tour dates from Labor Day to Thanksgiving of this year.

Other veteran rock artists in the tally’s top 10 are Billy Joel at …read more