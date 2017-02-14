Paul Simon schedules performances at Wisconsin’s Eaux Claires Festival in June

Credit: Myrna SuarezPaul Simon announced his first U.S. concert appearances of 2017, a pair of performances at the Eaux Claires Festival on June 16 and 17 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The folk-rock legend with be performing at the two-day event with yMusic, a neo-classical and pop collective co-founded by horn player CJ Camerieri, who also is a member of Simon’s touring band.

Camerieri is featured on Paul’s latest studio album, 2016’s Stranger to Stranger, as is another member of yMusic, flute player Alex Sopp. CJ has brought together a number of artists to create special arrangements of Simon’s …read more