Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr featured on new “This Is Us” soundtrack album

Universal Music EnterprisesClassic tunes by Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr are included on a very special soundtrack collection featuring songs heard on the Emmy-nominated NBC drama series, This Is Us.

The 20-track collection, titled This Is Us (Music from the Series), will be released September 15 and will be available on CD and as a digital download.

Among the songs on the album are Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al,” Wonder’s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” and Starr’s “Photograph,” as well as Cat Stevens‘ “The Wind,” Blind Faith‘s “Can’t Find My Way Home,” and Badfinger‘s original …read more


