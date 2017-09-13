Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt say, “Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas”

Rebuild Texas FundThey’re not from the Lone Star State, but Paul Simon, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are joining with some Texas artists — including Willie Nelson — to stage a benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief next week.

Called Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas, the concert will air as a TV special on 11 local stations in the state of Texas, as well as on YouTube.com/TexasStrong, from 9-10 p.m. CT on Friday, September 22.

In addition to Nelson, Simon, Taylor and Raitt, the concert will also feature Lyle Lovett, soul singer Leon Bridges, Simon’s wife Edie Brickell and …read more


