Paul Simon’s 2012 Hyde Park concert celebrating Graceland’s 25th anniversary coming to CD, home video

PRNewsfoto/Legacy RecordingsOn July 15, 2012, Paul Simon performed a special show at London’s Hyde Park as part of his tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album Graceland. Now, audio and video from the concert, which featured a reunion of the musicians who played on the album and its original supporting tour, will be released June 9.

Paul Simon — The Concert in Hyde Park will be available as a two-CD/DVD or two-CD/Blu-ray set, as well as in digital audio and video editions. The folk-rock legend was joined at the …read more