Pence donates blood ‘to raise awareness for those in need in Las Vegas’

@VP/Twitter(WASHINGTON) — Mike Pence is a roll-his-sleeves-up kind of guy.

The Vice President visited a United Blood Services blood donation center in Phoenix Tuesday “to raise awareness for those in need in Las Vegas,” he tweeted, referring to Sunday night’s shooting massacre by suspected gunman Stephen Paddock which left 58 people dead, plus Paddock.

In AZ I gave blood to raise awareness for those in need in Las Vegas. You’re in our prayers. Find a blood bank here: https://t.co/oCqBz3ZLQY pic.twitter.com/SUgSniQAPB

— Vice President Pence (@VP) October 3, 2017

“Inspiring to see others donating blood in Arizona to help …read more


