Pete Townshend adds “Classic Quadrophenia” show in Chicago with special guest Eddie Vedder

Credit: Matt KentThe Who‘s Pete Townshend has announced a fifth North American performance of Classic Quadrophenia, the orchestral version of his band’s classic 1973 concept album Quadrophenia, that will be held on September 13 at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre. The event will feature Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder joining the cast, which includes Townshend, Billy Idol and, in the lead role of Jimmy, acclaimed U.K. tenor Alfie Boe.

The concert also will feature the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and the Chicago Children’s Choir. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. CT at …read more