Pete Townshend expecting The Who to perform at “a very, very high standard” during Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of The WhoThe Who kicks off their first-ever Las Vegas residency this Saturday, July 29, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The six-show engagement also features performances on August 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11.

Founding Who guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend tells ABC Radio that the Vegas concerts will basically be “an extension of what we’re doing on the road,” that is, a set of the band’s most popular songs, including selections from classic albums such as Tommy, Who’s Next and Quadrophenia.

Townshend says a positive aspect of playing the residency is that, because the group won’t …read more


