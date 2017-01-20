Pete Townshend Plotting Solo Reissue Campaign, the Release of New “Scoop” Compilation in 2017

Credit: Fabrice DemessenceThe Who‘s Pete Townshend is planning to launch a reissue campaign this year that will see the release of repackaged versions of his entire solo catalog released. Music Week reports that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will work with Universal Music Group International CEO Max Hole on the initiative, as well as on a new edition of his Scoop compilation series.

Townshend says the project he’s most excited about is the next installment of Scoop, which gathers together unreleased demos from Pete’s archives.

"We might get that out in the last quarter of