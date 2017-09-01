Pete Townshend’s US “Classic Quadrophenia” tour begins Saturday in Massachusetts

Credit: Matt KentClassic Quadrophenia, the orchestral version of The Who‘s legendary 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia, begins a limited run of five U.S. performances Saturday at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts. The production, which had its live debut in July 2015 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, is presented by Who lead guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend, and features him a supporting role.

Veteran punk-rocker Billy Idol also has a small part in the show, while the lead role of Jimmy is portrayed by popular British tenor Alfie Boe.

Townshend says that Boe’s more operatic approach to the vocals may …read more


