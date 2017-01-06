Peter Asher, Joey Molland Part of Lineup of 2017 Light of Day Winterfest, Which Kicks Off Today

Courtesy of Light of Day FoundationThe Light of Day Winterfest 2017, a series of concerts and other music-related events held to raise money to fight Parkinson’s disease and other illnesses, kicks off today, January 6, and runs through January 16. Most of the events will take place at several venues in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with select other shows lined up in other New Jersey towns, as well as New York City and Philadelphia.

Among the well-known music artists performing at the various shows are Peter & Gordon singer and famed producer Peter Asher, Badfinger‘s Joey …read more


