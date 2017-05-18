Peter Cetera greatest-hits compilation coming Friday

Varèse SarabandeNext month, Peter Cetera will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with other founding members of his former band, Chicago. To mark the occasion, a new greatest-hits collection from the singer and bass player will be released Friday.

The Best of Peter Cetera features all of Cetera’s top-40 solo singles, including his two #1 hits: the Karate Kid II theme “The Glory of Love,” and “The Next Time I Fall,” his duet with Amy Grant.

Other hits featured on the disc include the Cher duet “After All (Love Theme from Chances Are),” “One Good Woman” and “Restless …read more