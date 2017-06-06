Peter Frampton, Derek Trucks join lineup of performers on 2017 CMT Music Awards

Austin Lord; Stuart LevineA new group of guest performers has been announced for this Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards, including a pair of lauded rock guitarists: Peter Frampton and ex-Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks.

Frampton will team up with the popular sibling country duo Brothers Osborne, while Trucks will take part in the previously reported tribute to late Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman. The latter performance also will feature Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley.

Other stage collaborations at the 2017 CMT Music Awards include a previously announced performance featuring Earth, Wind & Fire …read more