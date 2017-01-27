Peter Frampton Says New AXS TV Acoustic Concert Special Is “Perfect”

Credit: Gregg RothThe new AXS TV concert special Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Show premieres this Sunday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The program captures a performance the guitar great gave at Sunset Center in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, during his early-2016 unplugged tour.

Peter Frampton tells ABC Radio that the special features an abridged version of the show he’s been playing the last couple years in support of his 2016 studio album Acoustic Classics, a collection of stripped-down renditions of well-known tunes and deeper cuts from his catalog.

