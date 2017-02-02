Peter Frampton to Make Guest Appearance on Next Ringo Starr Album

Rob Shanahan; Gregg RothPeter Frampton has revealed that he’s contributing his talents to Ringo Starr‘s next solo album. On his official Facebook page Tuesday, Frampton posted a photo of him and the former Beatles drummer smiling and flashing peace signs.

Attached to the pic was a note that reads, “Had a great day at Ringo Starr’s yesterday writing and playing [guitar]. Heard some great tracks from his next album. There’s a killer one he wrote with [Richard Marx]. Peace & Love to you all!”

Starr posted the same photo on his Facebook page, along with