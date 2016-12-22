Petition Calls for Springsteen, Neil Young, Jon Bon Jovi & More to Hold Concert to Compete with Trump Inauguration

Danny Clinch; Julie GarnerGenerally, most eyes are glued to the nearest TV screen when there’s a presidential inauguration happening, but a Change.org petition is hoping to change that.

The petition, called Freedom United Concert January 20, 2017, is calling for an all-star concert to be held place on January 20 at the exact time as Donald Trump‘s inauguration will be taking place in Washington, D.C. The author of the petition wants the concert to also encompass a telethon, to “raise funds for various progressive causes.”

The petition calls for the concert to feature Hillary Clinton …read more