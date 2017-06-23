Petula Clark to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Frank Hoensch/RedfernsPetula Clark had her biggest hit with the chart-topping tune “Downtown” in 1964. Now the British pop singer will soon have her very own star in Downtown Los Angeles on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clark is among the celebrities chosen to receive a marker as part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

Clark also scored a #1 hit in 1965 with “My Love,” and had several other top five singles during the 1960s. She also has had a successful career as …read more