Phil Collins recovering, cancels London shows after suffering nasty fall in hotel room

Jean Catuffe/GC ImagesThe good news: Phil Collins is OK. The bad news, if you’ve got tickets to his shows tonight and tomorrow, is those shows have been cancelled.

The reason, according to a note posted on Phil’s official Facebook page Thursday morning, is that the singer “rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462