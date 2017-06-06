Phil Collins returns to the stage, says retirement was “a lame reason” not to perform

Credit: Patrick BallsPhil Collins kicked off his first tour in over a decade over the weekend and he’s currently in the middle of a five-night stand at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall. The longtime Genesis frontman and solo star, who announced his retirement in 2011, says he decided to return to the road because his youngest children kept asking him to.

“They were very, very keen,” Phil tells ABC Radio about his sons Matt and Nic. “When…I was taking them to school, they’d always wanna hear ‘dad’s music,’ be it Genesis Live or a …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462