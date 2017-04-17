Phil Lesh, Eric Burdon confirmed to perform at 50th anniversary Monterey Pop festival

Another Planet Entertainment/ GoldenvoiceThe initial lineup for the 50th anniversary Monterey International Pop Festival has been confirmed, with three artists who played at the original fest scheduled to perform at this one: Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, Animals singer Eric Burdon, and soul great Booker T. Jones. As previously reported, the 2017 Monterey Pop will take place June 16-18 at the same site as the 1967 edition of the festival — Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

Lesh will be performing with his current group, The Terrapin Family Band, while …read more


