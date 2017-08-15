Pink Floyd covers by Robby Krieger, John Wetton featured on soundtrack to new sci-fi/horror film

Cleopatra RecordsThe soundtrack to an upcoming sci-fi/horror flick called The Rift — Dark Side of the Moon features two interesting covers of songs from the classic Pink Floyd album that inspired the film’s name. The album includes a version of “Brain Damage” featuring The Doors‘ Robby Krieger and XTC‘s Colin Moulding and a rendition of “Us and Them” recorded by late Asia frontman John Wetton.

Among the other tracks on the record are songs by ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, veteran prog-rockers Nektar and Hawkwind co-founder Nik Turner. A Flock of Seagulls' classic New Wave hit "I Ran" brings the album to