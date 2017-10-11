Pink Floyd reissuing vinyl versions of 1981 compilation, 1988 live album

Pink Floyd RecordsPink Floyd will continue its ongoing catalog reissue campaign next month with the release of 180-gram vinyl versions of the band’s 1981 compilation A Collection of Great Dance Songs and the 1988 live album Delicate Sound of Thunder.

Both albums, which will hit stores on November 17, were remastered from the original analog studio tapes. This will mark the first time in more than 20 years that either release will be available on vinyl.

A Collection of Great Dance Songs features alternate versions of the classic Pink Floyd tunes “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” …read more