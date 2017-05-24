“Pirates of the Caribbean” producer reveals how Paul McCartney snagged his role in the latest film

Courtesy of DisneyPaul McCartney recently confirmed that he’ll appear in the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film. Now, the movie’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has revealed how the former Beatle got the gig.

In an exclusive video interview, Bruckheimer tells Yahoo Movies UK that McCartney signed on after another rock legend bowed out of the project.

“Keith Richards, who was in a couple of previous Pirates movies, was on tour and unavailable,” the Hollywood mogul explains.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, who played the father of star Johnny Depp‘s character Jack Sparrow in the third and fourth …read more