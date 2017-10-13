Plan to install John Bonham statue in late Led Zeppelin drummer’s hometown approved

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns John Bonham‘s hometown of Redditch, U.K., has approved a plan to have a statue of the late Led Zeppelin drummer installed in the town center. The Redditch Advertiser reports that the town council gave the project the green light a meeting held Wednesday.

The bronze memorial, designed by respected British sculptor Mark Richards, will be located in Redditch’s Mercian Square. The statue will be about six feet high, 16 feet wide and four feet deep, and will weigh about 5,500 pounds.

Most of the money for the statue was raised from