Plaque commemorating site of George Harrison’s former home unveiled by late Beatle’s first wife

George Harrison in 1964 (John Hoppy Hopkins/Redferns)A blue plaque honoring the late George Harrison was unveiled on Tuesday on the site of a home in the London suburb of Esher, where the former Beatles guitarist resided from 1964 to 1970.

Get Surrey reports that Harrison’s first wife, Pattie Boyd, who lived with George at the bungalow for most of those years, took part in the dedication ceremony.

Boyd moved into the residence, which was known as Kinfauns, in 1965, and she and Harrison hosted their wedding reception there in January 1966. While living at the