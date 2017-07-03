Plus-sized model calls out body-shamer in viral video

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A plus-sized model recorded herself confronting a man who she says body-shamed her because of her weight, and she posted the video on her Facebook page where it soon went viral, garnering more than one million views just this weekend.

“You have no idea who you’ll hurt with those kind of things,” Natalie Hage, 30, can be heard in the video saying to an unidentified man she sat next to on a recent flight, who she says she witnessed texting offensive comments about her body to one of his friends. “You made me feel so uncomfortable to …read more