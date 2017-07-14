Poco’s Rusty Young releasing debut solo album featuring ex-band mates Furay & Schmit

Blue Élan RecordsFounding Poco multi-instrumentalist Rusty Young will release the first solo album of his 50-year career, Waitin’ for the Sun, on September 15.

The record includes guest appearances by fellow original Poco members Richie Furay, Jim Messina and George Grantham, as well as Timothy B. Schmit, who played with the influential country-rock group from 1969 to 1977 before joining the Eagles.

Young wrote all of the album’s 10 tracks, and says the ideas for the songs generally came to him as he watched the sun rise at his cabin near Missouri’s Mark Twain National …read more