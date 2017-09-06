Police guitarist Andy Summers releases expanded vinyl version of latest solo album

Cargo RecordsAndy Summers‘ latest solo album, Triboluminescence, was released on CD and digitally in March, and now the Police guitarist has issued a limited-edition two-LP version of the record on colored vinyl.

The double-LP, which is pressed on orange vinyl, features nine more tracks than the original standard CD version of Triboluminescence, four of which also appear on the digital release.

Regarding his decision to put out an expanded version of his album, Summers says, “Paring my favorite material from the sessions down to CD length was a challenge, and inevitably something doesn’t get included …read more


