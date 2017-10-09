Police officer and 4th-grader bond over kidney donation

Gutzman Photography(JANESVILLE, Wisc.) — Even though fourth grader Jackson Arneson and police officer Lindsey Bittorf have known each other for less than a year, they are like family now, with the scars to prove it.

Jackson, 9, even calls Bittorf his “other mom.”

Jackson was born with a kidney condition called posterior urethral valves. His family members said they always knew that he would need a transplant one day. So when his mother, Kristi Goll, found herself desperate and out of options for finding a kidney donor for him in the winter of 2016, she turned to social media.

“It was horrible,” Goll …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462